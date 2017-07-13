Rookie PCSO joins Belper Safer Neighbourhood Team

Belper Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team has welcomed new Police Community Support Officer Claire Brown to the local beat.

Previously, Claire worked in administrative roles at Whitworth Hospital.

She said: “I’ve been busy getting to know the community including councillors, schools, and Neighbourhood Watch groups.

“It’s been such a change from my last job, but I’m really enjoying the role and have found it both challenging and rewarding. It helps that I have such a great team here with me. If you see me out and about, don’t hesitate to say hello.”

Outside of work Claire, who is married and has two school-aged children, likes to help out with the Middleton and Wirksworth Freestyle Wrestling Club and is the secretary for the Midlands Region of the British Wrestling Association.

To contact the Belper Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team call 101, or send them a message through the My Local Police pages at www.derbyshire.police.uk.