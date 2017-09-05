Rotarians aid therapy workshop

Fundraising Rotarians have donated £2,500 to a workshop which provides employment opportunities for adults with long-term health conditions.

Matlock Rotary Club launched the Greenaway Workshop in Darley Dale in 1981, The workshop offers therapeutic work for up to 20 adults with varying needs, mainly living in the Derbyshire Dales area.

The services provided by the workshop are chair repairs including re-seating in rush, cane, seagrass and Danish cord chairs, and printing.

Julian Hammond, president of the Rotary Club, said: “It is great to be giving financial assistance to Greenaway Workshop, as it provides such a valuable service to the community. Funding is always finely balanced and our contribution of £2,500 will help the workshop buy new printing equipment.“

Matlock Rotarians raised the money at various events.

Julian is pictured trying his hand at repairing a chair at Greenaway Workshop.