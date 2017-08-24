Rotarians aids students in university life

Matlock Rotary Club provides a bursary scheme for students at Highfields School, Matlock, to help them with the costs of university life (or apprenticeship).

This year, the club has awarded three bursaries to Michael Crowfoot, Jodie Crooks and Saffron Hallam who will use the money to buy laptop computers and software.

Michael will study mathematics at Warwick University, Jodie will study psychology at Newcastle University and Saffron will study civil and structural engineering at the University of Leeds.

Club president Julian Hammond said: “It is terrific to see the enthusiasm that the bursary students have for their university courses. The Rotary Club of Matlock is pleased to help local students in pursuit of their careers and we wish them every success in their studies ahead.”

Since the student bursary scheme was started in 2013, Matlock Rotarians have awarded 11 bursaries to Highfields School students.

Pictured, left to right, are Saffron Hallam, Julian Hammond and Jodie Crooks