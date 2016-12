Motorists have faced delays across Chesterfield today, Thursday, December 15, after a road traffic accident and congestion problems.

An accident has been reported near to Whittington Moor roundabout and the junction of the A61 southbound carriageway of the Dronfield bypass along the B6052 Station Road junction.

Congestion has also been reported at the A617 Hasland bypass along the southbound carriageway near to Junction 29, of the M1 motorway, at Heath.