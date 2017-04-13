Self-defence expert offers free course for Belper women

A Belper martial arts teacher is to run a women’s only free self-defence course as the community responds to two recent assaults on runners.

Karl Duro, who runs the Belper Taekwondo School, hopes the course will help give women more confidence to live as they want to - but also to deal with any safety situations which may arise.

He said: “Irrespective of what has happened, women should never be put off doing what they want.

“But people are understandably frightened, so it’s important to show that they’re not alone, and that they shouldn’t feel vulnerable as part of this community.”

Karl is planning to run one-hour classes over six weeks, starting on Monday, May 8, 7.45pm, at Allestree Woodlands School, for anyone over the age of 15.

He said: “There will be three basic elements to the course: self-confidence, self awareness, and self-defence.

“Taken together, it’s about having confidence to handle different scenarios, not just physically, but also mentally and verbally.”

The classes will be hands-on, interactive sessions including basic restraint and evasion techniques.

The idea is proving popular on the taekwondo school’s Facebook page, where Karl first proposed it, and he hopes it will win backing from local businesses and organisations.

He said: “I thought I’d see if it would be useful to anyone, and within 24 hours I was inundated with interest.”

With 25 years’ experience, Karl holds a fifth degree black belt and has coached girls and women to national championship success.

To find out more and register for the course, call 07946 593363, follow the page at www.fb.me/BelperTKD, or email karl.duro@btinternet.com.