Serial offender is jailed after stealing meat

A serial thief has been jailed for eight weeks after he stole meat to feed a drug addiction.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 14 how Mark Reynolds, 41, of Mercaston Close, Holmehall, Chesterfield, stole the meat from Littlemoor Co-op, at Newbold.

Sam Matkin, prosecuting, said a staff saw there had been theft and CCTV showed Reynolds taking the meat.

Reynolds admitted committing the offence and added that he had sold the meat for money to live on. The defendant, who has 74 convictions for 220 offences including 130 thefts, pleaded guilty to the theft from June 20.

The court heard Reynolds is also subject to a suspended sentence and has recently been given a community order for previous offending.

Ben Strelley, defending, said Reynolds was suffering financially and the money was stolen to buy heroin due to a long-standing drug addiction. Magistrates sentenced Reynolds to eight weeks of custody. He must pay £85 costs, a £115 victim surcharge and £15 compensation.