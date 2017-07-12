‘Serious accident’ closes Derbyshire road

A ‘serious accident’ believed to have involved a young cyclist has led to the closure of a Derbyshire road this evening.
The incident happened on the B6719 Alfreton Road in Little Eaton shortly after 6pm.
It is believed a youngster on a bike was in collision with a car.
The air ambulance was called to the scene but a witness said the cyclist was taken to hospital by land ambulance.
The condition of the cyclist is not known.
More on this story as we have it.
