‘Serious accident’ closes Derbyshire road

A ‘serious accident’ believed to have involved a young cyclist has led to the closure of a Derbyshire road this evening.

The incident happened on the B6719 Alfreton Road in Little Eaton shortly after 6pm.

It is believed a youngster on a bike was in collision with a car.

The air ambulance was called to the scene but a witness said the cyclist was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

The condition of the cyclist is not known.

More on this story as we have it.