Shock stats reveal number of registered sex offenders living in Derbyshire

Derbyshire is among the areas where sex offenders are most likely to live, new figures show.

As of March this year, there were 1,154 registered sex offenders in the Derbyshire Constabulary force area - 16 per cent higher than the England and Wales average.

The number of sex offenders in Derbyshire has risen by four per cent compared to 2016 and is 54 per cent higher than in 2010-11 when there were 749 registered sex offenders.

The statistics, released by the Ministry Of Justice, cover offenders managed by Multi-Agency Protection Arrangements aimed at preventing further offences.

Responding to the figures, Kem Mehmet, Derbyshire Constabulary's head of crime, said: "We are robust in seeking out and dealing with sexual offenders.

"These are dealt with by officers who are specially trained in determining criminality and vulnerability and ensuring that we protect those at risk.

"Judicial consequences can result in offenders being placed on the sex offenders' register.

"We ensure all those offenders are managed, again by specialist officers, in accordance with national guidelines.

"When offenders become eligible to be considered for removal from the register, a stringent process takes place; again taking risk and vulnerability very much into account."