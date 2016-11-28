Sixties star talks about touring with the Rolling Stones

Chesterfield folk can turn back the clock to the 1960s when local singing legend Dave Berry makes an afternoon appearance in the town centre.

Dave - whose big hits included The Crying Game, Memphis Tennessee and Little Things - performed some of his earliest concerts in Chesterfield and he has retained a devoted following in the town since those days.

Still an in-demand act more than half-a-century later, Dave will once again be touring the UK with the Solid Silver 60s show next spring.

Before that, however, he is to make a personal appearance at Chesterfield Antiques Centre, Park Road, on Thursday, December 1, at 1pm, where he will give a talk about his singing career, recall his tours with The Rolling Stones and Dusty Springfield and explain how he came to be one of the best-loved singers on the continent.

Dave will also display items of his personal memorabilia - including a gold disc - and sign copies of his autobiography, All There Is To Know.

Admission is free