SLIDESHOW: Crowds flock to Chatsworth Country Fair

The three-day Chatsworth Country Fair got underway today with a ‘feast’ of entertainment for all the family.

Highlights this years include whirlwind Cossack warriors on horseback and one of the very last displays from the army’s world famous motorcycle display team The White Helmets.

Also attracting big crowds on the first day was celebrity chef Paul Hollywood in the Fine Food Village and the majestic sight of hot air balloons soaring high over the stunning Derwent valley.

