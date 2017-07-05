SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Belper News?

Another week, another jam-packed Belper News for you to read. Let’s take a look at what’s inside...

£20,000 was raised in just two days to pay for alternative cancer treatment for a Kilburn woman, who was told just last week she only had three months to live.

Hundreds flocked to Codnor for its annual summer fete.

Read about the mouth-watering plans for this year’s Belper Food Festival.

We report on the new mobile technology enabling police officers and PCSOs to spend more time on the beat.

Read the chilling tales of ten unsolved murders in Derbyshire.

There’s the chance to win tickets to Y Not Festival where The Stereophonics, Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines, Happy Mondays, Clean Bandit and more will be taking to the stage at Pikehall, near Matlock.

And of course there’s your usual helping of community news, letters, columns and more.

As well as all of this, there’s your guide to what’s on when and where in our entertainment section GO! and all the latest Nailers and sport headlines dominate the back pages.

So what are you waiting for? Go and grab yourself a copy now!