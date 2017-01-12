SNEAK PEEK: What’s in this week’s Derbyshire Times...?

There’s so much in your packed Derbyshire Times this week, here’s a sneak peek at what’s inside...

We report on the tragedy of a homeless man who was found dead in Chesterfield town centre three years after his son and nephew died in a devastating house fire.

We tell the story of a Second World War hero who has been awarded France’s highest military honour.

More than 200 people are to lose their jobs as Tesco announce it is to shut its distribution centre at Barlbrough.

As ever, a full round-up of what’s on and where is on offer in our entertainment section GO.

And the latest Spireites news dominates the sports section.

With all this super content and all of your regular favourites, what are you waiting for? Grab your copy, out now.