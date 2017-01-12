SNOW UPDATE: Derbyshire road closures

Drivers are being warned of hazardous conditions and road closures after snow began falling in parts of Derbyshire this afternoon (Thursday).

High-level routes including the A537 Cat and Fiddle between Buxton and Macclesfield, the A54 and the A6024 Holme Moss are currently closed. The A57 Snake Pass is open but there are icy conditions on this route so drivers are being warned to take care.

The A537/A54 Cat & Fiddle is due to be closed overnight and motorists are being warned to plan their journeys.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow for Derbyshire, which is in force until 11.55pm tonight with snow showers and ice expected throughout the afternoon and evening.