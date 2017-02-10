SNOW WARNING: Up to 10cm set to fall in parts of Derbyshire, Met Office says

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow in Derbyshire, with up to 10cm forecast for some areas.

The warning is in force from 6pm tonight (Friday) until 10am tomorrow (Saturday).

It warns that showers of sleet and snow will turn more persistent during Friday evening and overnight, leading to snow accumulations of 3-6 cm above 200m with as much as 10cm above 300m, where there will be some drifting in the strengthening winds.

It adds: "Some temporary, local accumulations of snow to low levels are possible, though these will tend to melt as things warm up during Saturday morning and rain starts to dominate. Slippery conditions are likely, along with the risk of disruption to transport, especially on higher level routes."