St Patrick’s Day fundraiser in Belper for kids’ charity

A celebratory dinner with an Irish twist is being held in Belper to raise vital funds for children’s charity CHICKS.

Providing respite breaks for disadvantaged children who may be abused, young carers or living in poverty from around the UK, CHICKS will be celebrating not only its 25th year but also the official launch of its new “Daleside” Retreat in Derbyshire, during 2017.

This year will see more than 300 children enjoy a much-needed break at CHICKS’ recently refurbished farmhouse in Fenny Bentley, near Ashbourne – creating memories all week long, trying new activities and enjoying the fresh air and countryside, all supported by CHICKS’ expertly trained Break Leaders.

While the breaks are free to the children, they cost CHICKS £902 per child, per week. With no government funding CHICKS relies entirely on donations from individuals, trusts and businesses.

The St Patrick’s Day-themed fundraising dinner will be held at Belper Town Football Club on Friday March 17, from 7pm, featuring a three-course meal, inspirational words from TEDx speaker Steve Judge, entertainment from comedy writer Alfie Moore and an auction jam-packed with events and opportunities.

An event spokesman said: “It’s a perfect opportunity to get together a table of ten friends or colleagues and have a night out with a purpose.

“All profits will go directly to CHICKS.”

Tickets are priced £35 per person and are available by emailing dave.laughlin@btinternet.com.