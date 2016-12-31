Store evacuated after man ‘brandished knife’

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from a Derbyshire supermarket after a shopper was seen wielding a knife.

The management of Tesco Extra on Rutland Street in Ilkeston took the drastic action after becoming concerned about the behaviour of a man at around 6pm on Friday evening.

The man - reported to be in his 20s or 30s - was said to be ‘brandishing’ a knife and bleeding from his neck and wrists.

After evacuating around 200 shoppers and staff from the building, the man was barricaded in from the outside using shopping trolleys.

Shortly after, officers arrived at the scene and led the man out the store.

Shoppers took to social media to speak of their shock at witnessing the incident.

Some suggested that they believed the man was mentally unsound and had in fact injured himself.

Others praised the store’s staff for their decisive response.

After being taken away by the police, the man is believed to have been taken to hospital.

As yet, neither Derbyshire Police nor Tesco have released any statement on the incident.