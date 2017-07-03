Streets of Ripley will be alive with the sound of music

The Ripley Music Festival is back for 2017, offering nine days of top entertainment at venues around the town.

This year, there will be more music going on than ever before with 20 events planned between July 8-16 with a wide range of styles of music from rock to classical.

As if all that wasn’t enough, on Saturday, July 15, at 2pm, organisers are delighted to announce that a World War Two Hurricane will be making a flyover of Crossley Park.

The line-up for the festival is:

Saturday, July 8

Folk in the wood afternoon - Waingroves Wood, 1pm to 5pm

Steve Cresswell (folk/rock), Rob Lane - Straight to Video (acoustic rock), Mark Atherton (folk), Mick Ford (folk/country) and Nick Dodd (folk), with each artist doing approximately 30 to 40 munute slots.

On the same day, there is also a free gig by the band M.A.D.E, from 7.30pm to 10pm at Marehay Miners Welfare.

Sunday, July 9

Crossley Park 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Rock ‘n’ roll duo Newton Park play at the Holly Bush from 8pm to 11pm in a jam night

Monday, July 10

At the Regal, from 8pm, there is free entry to a gig featuring music from Licksquid Project, Barnie Rubblez and Those Who Knew

Tuesday, July 11

At The Regal from 8pm, there is a free gig from Rhythmical Mike (spoken word), Plasma Tiger, IBC, Lewis Brade, Edi Johnston, Scott Makepeace

On the same night, at All Saints Church, the J26 chamber orchestra will be performing from 7.30pm. Entry is £5 (under 18s get in free).

Wednesday, July 12,

The Regal from 8pm hosts Junction plus Shackled Free.

On the same night, Marehay Miners Welfare from 8pm hosts a gig entitled Steve Chase sings Neil Diamond.

Thursday, July 13

All Saints Church is the venue for a gig by Eastwood Male Voice Choir. Entry is £5, under 18s get in free.

Friday, July 14

Crossley Park, 7pm-9pm. There will be a Fleet Arts young bands showcase featuring The Finiash, Gabe Newton Wild and Urban Choir.

On the same night, All Saints Church hosts a performance by Sonara Singers. Entry is £5 (under 18s get in free).

Then on Saturday, July 15, there will be a musical extravaganza at Crossley Park, running from 1pm, and featuring Newton Park, Race For The Prize, Sugar Rush, Walking Vegas, Daz Kelly, Josh Leverton, Loz Band, Parasight (pictured) and Newstead Brass.

On the final day of the festival (Sunday, July 16, between 1pm and 6pm), Crossley Park plays host to Emma Wood, Steam Kittens, Emily White, Jasper in the Company of Others (pictured), Steve Young and The Swiines.

For more on this popular, music-packed festival, go to www.ripleymusicfestival.co.uk/events.html