Swan rescued from a tight spot

A swan was rescued by RSPCA staff after it became wedged at the bottom of a waterfall.

The bird was completely stuck when RSPCA inspectors Rachel Leafe and Mick Darling arrived at the site in Derby Road Cromford.

An RSPCA spokesman said: “ The rescue was on 16 March and we were alerted by a member of the public. Rachel and Mick safely managed to rescue the swan. It wasn’t an easy rescue as the water is fast flowing.

“Thankfully, the swan wasn’t injured and was safely released back into the wild.”