TESCO EVACUATION: Man charged after supermarket incident

A man has been charged in connection with an incident that led to the Tesco supermarket in Derbyshire being evacuated.

Police were called to the superstore, in Rutland Street, Ilkeston to reports that a man had walked in and was allegedly holding a knife and threatening staff and customers.

The store was evacuated safely and no one was injured during the incident, which happened at about 6pm on Friday, December 30.

Police arrived and arrested a man inside the store.

Glynn Edwards, of Stanhope Street, Ilkeston, has now been charged with having a bladed article in a public place, causing a public nuisance, and shoplifting.

The 48-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear at court at a later date.