That’s the way to launch new beers!

Three new beers are to be launched on Friday, June 30, along the Pennine Way.

“Pennine Light” brewed by The Nook Brewhouse in Holmfirth will be launched in Edale, the starting point of the Pennine Way. A free guided walk up Kinder Scout will be followed by the opportunity to sample the ale in the Old Nag’s Head.

“Pennine Ambler” brewed by Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery will be launched in Horton in Ribblesdale. A free guided walk up Pen-y-ghent will be followed by a chance to sample the beer in the Crown Hotel.

“Pennine Walker”, brewed by Hadrian and Border Brewery, will be launched in Kirk Yetholm, the official end point of the Pennine Way. A free guided walk onto the Border Ridge will be followed by a chance to sample the ale in the Border Hotel.

The maintenance of the Pennine Way will benefit from a financial contribution from each pint or bottle that is sold.