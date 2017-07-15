The best 50 films of all time - but do you agree?

The Italian Job has been named the greatest British film ever made.

A survey of 2,000 Brits put Peter Collinson’s stylish 1969 crime caper in top spot - with fans fondly remembering its famous Mini Cooper chases and cliffhanger ending.

The film tells the story of a gang of English crooks who plot to rob $4million worth of gold bullion from under the noses of the mob and the police in Turin.

Sir Michael Caine, who played lead character Charlie Croker in the family favourite, also walked away with the title of best British actor in the same poll.

The study was commissioned by Vue Entertainment to celebrate the re-launch of the iconic Vue Leicester Square cinema, first opened in 1938.

Other titles appearing in the list include striptease comedy-drama The Full Monty, which came in second, and Richard Curtis’ romance Love Actually, which took fourth place, behind another Sir Michael Caine classic, Zulu, in third.

Vue Entertainment’s Film Content Manager Dean Cross said: “The Italian Job is a testament to the quality of British film-making - a moment when the best of the best came together to create cinema magic.

“There are bigger productions on the list, starring bigger stars, but Michael Caine’s gravitas as an actor, and the iconic scenes of The Italian Job put it ahead of the competition. A worthy winner.”

As well as being crowned best British film, The Italian Job was also given the award for Most Iconic Scene in a British film, for Michael Caine’s ‘You’re only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!” line.

Sir Anthony Hopkins, who achieved widespread acclaim for his portrayal of serial killer Hannibal Lecter in 1991’s Silence of the Lambs, was named the second best British actor ever, followed by Sir Sean Connery, the late Alan Rickman and Dame Judi Dench.

Connery was however able to sleuth his way to the top position in a poll of best Bonds, tailed by Sir Roger Moore and Daniel Craig.

Heading behind the camera, Sir Alfred Hitchcock took the director’s chair in a tally of best British directors, followed by Alien director Ridley Scott.

Hitchcock’s adaptation of The 39 Steps appeared in 14th place on the best British films list.

Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting, which ranked in fifth, shot to top of the pops when it came to Best British Soundtracks, followed by Billy Elliot and Goldfinger.

Brits watch an average of four films a month and estimate that a third of their favourite movies were made on British soil.

Thirty per cent feel a sense of pride when a British film does well in awards season, but just one in eight make a notable effort to try and watch British-made films.

And in typical self-deprecating fashion, Brits voted the UK as the second greatest nation for film production, behind America.

THE TOP 50 BRITISH FILMS

1. The Italian Job

2. The Full Monty

3. Zulu

4. Love, Actually

5. Trainspotting

6. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

7. Four Weddings and a Funeral

8. The Bridge on the River Kwai

9. Monty Python’s Life of Brian

10. Billy Elliot

11. Lawrence of Arabia

12. The Railway Children

13. Shaun of the Dead

14. The 39 Steps

15. The King’s Speech

16. The Dam Busters

17. Slumdog Millionaire

18. Skyfall

19. Monty Python and the Holy Grail

20. A Clockwork Orange

21. 28 Days Later

22. Notting Hill

23. The Third Man

24. Hot Fuzz

25. Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

26. Chariots of Fire

27. 2001: A Space Odyssey

28. This is England

29. The Ladykillers

30. The Wicker Man

31. Gandhi

32. Get Carter

33. Withnail & I

34. Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

35. The Theory of Everything

36. Goldfinger

37. Local Hero

38. Kind Hearts and Coronets

39. Kes

40. Scum

41. The Imitation Game

42. Bend it Like Beckham

43. Snatch

44. The Long Good Friday

45. Sense and Sensibility

46. Carry on Doctor

47. Carry on Camping

48. A Fish Called Wanda

49. Dr. No

50. A Hard Day’s Night

THE TOP 10 BRITISH ACTORS OF ALL TIME

1. Michael Caine

2. Anthony Hopkins

3. Sean Connery

4. Alan Rickman

5. Sir Ian McKellen

6. Dame Judi Dench

7. Dame Maggie Smith

8. Laurence Olivier

9. Alec Guinness

10. Helen Mirren

THE TOP 10 BRITISH DIRECTORS OF ALL TIME

1. Alfred Hitchcock

2. Ridley Scott

3. Richard Attenborough

4. Danny Boyle

5. Ken Loach

6. Christopher Nolan

7. Mike Leigh

8. Sam Mendes

9. Steve McQueen

10. Ken Russell