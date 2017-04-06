THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: Ten amazing things to do in Derbyshire

Here’s our weekly round-up of some of the best events taking place in Derbyshire this weekend.

Don’t forget to send in details of your next big bash and it might feature in next week’s guide.

1. Easter-themed games and drop in craft sessions at Erewash Museum.

Keep the kids entertained this half term with Easter-themed crafts at the museum, located in Ilkeston town centre,between 11am and 3pm this Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, April 10, 11, 12 and 14.

On Thursday White Post Farm returns by popular demand with a collection of cute and cuddly creatures while there will also be chirpy chick or bunny rabbit face painting and games around the museum. There is a charge of £1.50 per child (ages one to 16) and an additional charge for face painting.

Visit the Facebook page /erewashmuseum

2. Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society

St John’s Church, Walton, Saturday, April 8, 7.30pm.

The concert is called Made in Britain. The programme highlights music from around the UK and features Rule Britannia, Elizabethan Serenade and a selection from Merrie England which the society will stage in October at venues in the local area. Andrew Marples will direct the music, with Chris Flint at the piano.

Tickets cost £8 and are available from Carole Pilkington on 01246 207893, Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre and on the door.

3. Easter family fun at the West Shed Museum, Midland Railway, Butterley

Family fun this Easter at the West Shed Museum includes making a ‘junk model’ train as well as Easter-themed craft activities and seeing the model railway.

Craft activities will be available at the West Shed every weekday until April 19. Activities are mainly free but some may carry a charge for materials.

For more information, see www.midlandrailway-butterley.co.uk

4. The Lady Boys of Bangkok, Derby

Derby Market Place until April 16.

Bringing their Who Runs the World! tour to Derby, the Lady Boys promise a lavish new production with entertainment that never lets up. This is set to be a cabaret like no other, full of laughter, beauty, glitz and music.

Call the box office on 01332 255800.

5. Ilam Park, Dovedale and the White Peak - Spring Trail at Ilam Park

Spot spring wildlife as you explore Ilam Park on a fun self led trail for families. There is no booking required and the trails are available from the shop at Ilam Park stableyard. Dogs on leads are welcome.

The National Trust event runs between 11am and 5pm until Thursday, April 13.

For more information call 01335 350503.

6. Anne Boleyn, Hasland

Hasland Playhouse until April 8.

Heather Davies stars as Henry VIII’s notorious second wife in this play by Howard Brenton, which is staged by Hasland Theatre Company.

For more see www.haslandtheatrecompany.co.uk

7. Half Price Friday Nights at Swadlincote Ski Centre

Half price sno-tubing and tobogganing on Fridays - April 7 and 14. Sno-tubing is £4 per person for a half an hour session, Tobogganing is £1 a ride or five rides.

Children must be four and above to take part and those aged under eight must ride with an adult on the toboggan (the child goes free), children over eight must ride alone.

For more information visit www.jnlswadlincote.co.uk or call 01283 217200.

8. Manford’s Comedy Club, Matlock

The Loft in Matlock plays host to Manford’s Comedy Club. This live comedy show features four brilliant comedians from around the UK, personally selected by Jason Manford.

Doors open 7pm on Friday, April 7, and the show starts at 8pm. Tickets cost £10.

For more see www.manfordscomedyclub.com

9. Kedleston Hall - Family Forest Fun

The Forest School Club offers a mix of craft, games, stories and woodland skills aimed at children aged nine to 12 years old. Children should be accompanied by adults and dressed for the outdoors.

The National Trust event starts at 1pm and runs until 2.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, April 8 and 9. Meet at the visitor reception just before 1pm.

Call 01332 842191 for more.

10. Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance Fundrasier 2017, Pentrich

The fundraiser for Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) has been organised by Ian Hartshorne.

It takes place between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, April 8, in Pentrich Village Hall, in Main Road, Pentrich.

It will include refreshments, cakes, raffle, tombola and stalls among other attractions.