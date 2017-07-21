Things to do in Derbyshire this summer

School’s out for summer and while six weeks might seem a long time to fill, there’s plenty of activities going on in the county to keep the youngsters entertained.
Here’s our pick of some of the best ways to spend your sumnmer days...
School’s out for summer and while six weeks might seem a long time to fill, there’s plenty of activities going on in the county to keep the youngsters entertained.
Here’s our pick of some of the best ways to spend your sumnmer days...
Almost Done!
Registering with Belper News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.