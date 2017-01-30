Thousands sign anti-Trump petition - were you one of them?

More than a million people have signed an online petition calling on the Government to prevent Donald Trump from making a state visit.

Thousands of people per minute have been signing the petition which yesterday quickly reached the 100,000 signatures needed to be considered for a debate in parliament.

Here is a list of how many people in our region had signed by noon today.

Bolsover 662 signatures which is 0.69 per cent of 95,853.

Mansfield: 722 signatures or 0.68 per cent of 105,893 constituents.

Chesterield: 1007 signatures or 1.07 per cent of 93,909 constituents.

North East Derbyshire: 917 signatures or 1.01 per cent of 91,033 per cent.

Ashfield: 779 signatures or 0.75 per cent of 103,934 constituents.

Sherwood: 1,019 signatures or 1.05 per cent of 96,868 constituents.

Broxtowe: 2,081 signatures or 2.14 per cent of 97,032 constituents.

Bassetlaw: 785 signatures or 0.75 per cent of 104,926 constituents.

Gainsborough: 1,066 signatures or 1.13 per cent of 94,348 constituents.

Derbyshire Dales: 1,557 out of 78,952 or 1.97 per cent.

North East Derbyshire 817 signatures or 1.01 per cent of 91,033 constituents.

High Peak: 1,951 signatures or 2.14 per cent of 91,364 signatures.

Nottingham North: 790 signatures or 0.8 per cent of 98,318 constituents.

See petition here:

http://petitionmap.unboxedconsulting.com/?petition=171928