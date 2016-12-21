Thug is jailed after attacking four people with a crutch

A thug who ran riot attacking four people with a crutch in broad daylight in Chesterfield town centre has been jailed for 40 months.

Derby Crown Court heard how Paul Walker, 27, of Broom Avenue, Pilsley, near Chesterfield, carried out the attacks on Michael Spicer, Patrick Archbold, Scott Clarke and Gavin Woolley.

Mr Woolley was so badly injured, according to a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing, he needed surgery and underwent treatment for a bleed to the brain.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop had told the previous magistrates’ court hearing that Walker had armed himself with a crutch and struck a number of males.

The incident occurred during a dispute and altercation between Knifesmith Gate and Beetwell Street on October 3, between Walker and Mr Spicer and Mr Archbold. Walker struck Mr Archbold on his head in Beetwell Street, according to Mrs Allsop, and Mr Spicer was hit on his hand.

The magistrates’ court had heard how Mr Archbold was joined by Scott Clarke and Gavin Woolley and Mr Clarke was struck in his back by Walker. Mrs Allsop added that Mr Woolley, who had to be hospitalised, was struck to the head as he was heading up a downward-moving escalator.

Walker pleaded guilty at Derby Crown Court to causing grievous bodily harm against Mr Woolley. He also admitted three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm concerning the attacks to Mr Archbold, Mr Spicer and Mr Clarke.

Walker was sentenced on December 15 to 40 months of custody.