TIM FROHWEIN INQUEST: Derbyshire police Chief Inspector was 'very unhappy' at work

A top-ranking Derbyshire police officer who was found dead in the Peak District was 'very unhappy at work', an inquest heard.

The body of Timothy Frohwein, 48, was discovered on the Grouse Moor area of the Goyt Valley on Saturday, November 23, 2013.

The married father-of-three, who was Chesterfield’s Chief Inspector, had been reported missing from his Buxton home six days previously.

Giving evidence at Chesterfield coroners' court today, his wife Susan Frohwein said the couple went to church on the morning of Sunday, November 17, and Mr Frohwein was 'very subdued'.

He later went missing from their home while Mrs Frohwein was walking their dogs.

Mrs Frohwein said her husband - who had had several operations on his knee - had spent 'a lot of' the weekend 'expressing dread' about a meeting at Derbyshire Constabulary's headquarters on the Monday.

She told the court: "He was very unhappy at work.

"He'd been moved from Buxton to be Chief Inspector in Chesterfield.

"Even driving to Chesterfield was really painful on his leg.

"He wanted to stay in Buxton, he requested to stay in Buxton - partly because of his leg and the pain he was in."

Mrs Frohwein also raised concerns about the police search for her husband.

She said: "I didn't feel that huge progress was being made.

"I thought the police helicopter or dogs would be engaged more quickly than they were."

Derbyshire's senior coroner Dr Robert Hunter added that one of Mr Frohwein's sons has 'a number of concerns about how the police search was conducted' following his father's disappearance.

The son is expected to give evidence this afternoon.

Paying tribute to her husband, Mrs Frohwein said: "He had a very strong character and a very strong Christian faith.

"He was devoted to his three sons."

At the start of the inquest yesterday, pathologist Dr Andrew Hitchcock said Mr Frohwein died of hypothermia.

He told the court it was not possible to say exactly when Mr Frohwein died.

Toxicologist Dr Paul Smith said Mr Frohwein was found next to a half-empty bottle of whisky but tests showed there was no alcohol found in his blood or urine.

At the start of today's proceedings, Dr Hunter said he would be 'precluded from considering or returning a conclusion of suicide' in light of the cause of Mr Frohwein's death and that it would be 'irrelevant to this inquest' to discuss his state of mind.

Mick Creedon, Derbyshire Constabulary’s Chief Constable, paid tribute to Mr Frowhein following his death.

He said: “Tim was a thoughtful man who was committed to his family. He had worked for Derbyshire Constabulary since 1993 having previously worked in the Kent and Cheshire police services. During a career break he also worked as a chief executive of an overseas charity.

“Tim worked across the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales area as well as at police headquarters in Ripley, in roads policing and most recently in Chesterfield. He was experienced in land search and he was a highly experienced hostage negotiator.

“We have lost a valued member of the police service and his friends and colleagues will mourn his passing. My sincere condolences go to Tim’s family, particularly his wife and sons.”

The inquest, which is expected to last for two weeks, continues.