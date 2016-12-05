TIM FROHWEIN INQUEST: Police search for tragic Chief Inspector was 'methodical'

A Derbyshire police chief has defended her force's search for a top-ranking officer who was found dead in the Peak District.

The body of Timothy Frohwein, 48, was discovered on the Grouse Moor area of the Goyt Valley on Saturday, November 23, 2013.

The married father-of-three, who was Chesterfield’s Chief Inspector, had been reported missing from his Buxton home six days previously.

During his inquest at Chesterfield coroners' court last week, Mr Frohwein's family raised concerns about the police search for him.

In court today, Derbyshire Constabulary Chief Superintendent Debbie Platt described the police search as 'methodical'.

"I was comfortable with the level of detail," she said.

"No one contacted me to say there were concerns from the family about communication."

Derbyshire's senior coroner Dr Robert Hunter asked Chf Supt Platt: "With hindsight, is there anything you feel could have been done differently?"

She replied: "No, sir."

Chf Supt Platt added: "Tim's disappearance had a massive effect on his family and friends - and also his colleagues."

The inquest is expected to conclude later today.

