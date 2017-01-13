Tips to stay safe on the snowy roads

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has warned motorists to be prepared for driving in snow and icy conditions – with a cold snap spreading across the country for the coming days.

In winter, it’s even more important to check that your vehicle is well maintained and serviced. Before going on a journey, make sure your vehicle is in good running order, and that you know what to do if you encounter icy stretches on roads.

DVSA’s assistant chief driving examiner, said: “DVSA’s priorities are to help you through a lifetime of safe driving and to help you keep your vehicle safe to drive.

“Road conditions can suddenly change during the winter, so being well prepared is vital.

“Drivers can help to keep themselves and other road users safe by carrying out basic safety checks and following the advice in The Highway Code about driving in winter weather.”

Drivers can prepare by planning their journey, including: Checking the weather forecast and road conditions, consider other routes or types of transport, allow extra time for journeys, do all the important vehicle checks before setting off and carry warm clothing and handy gadgets in case of an accident.

When out on the roads drivers should avoid sudden actions that could cause loss of control, use dipped headlights in poor conditions, keep your distance – stopping distances can be ten times greater on dry roads, drive at a slow speed in a high gear and brake gently.

All road users can follow The Highway Code on Twitter (twitter.com/HighwayCodeGB) and Facebook (facebook.com/HighwayCodeGB) to get regular reminders about the rules, including driving in bad weather.