Tourism board’s new recruit to help boost market towns

Belper businesses have a new ally in their bid to boost trade and visitor numbers thanks to the appointment of a regional marketing expert.

Nine Derbyshire areas can now draw on the support of Jessica Grocutt, who has been appointed market towns project officer by tourist board Marketing Peak District & Derbyshire.

Jessica said: “We’re working with towns identified as having potential to develop further as thriving tourist attractions, and my job will be to act as a catalyst to help them fulfil that potential.”

Her brief covers Ashbourne, Bakewell, Belper, Bolsover, Buxton, Glossop, Matlock/Matlock Bath, Swadlincote and Wirksworth—but many events and opportunities will be opened out across Derbyshire.

Jessica said: “The aim is to attract visitors to our varied market towns, and get them to stay and spend money.

“We’ll be developing itineraries to persuade them to visit more than one of our towns while they are here.”

Her role will involve working with town teams, councils, businesses and other organisations, delivering workshops and seminars, plus targeted business support and advice with special emphasis on food and drink sectors.

Jessica added: “We’ll be promoting Derbyshire-made products and encouraging local businesses to use them—so there’ll be activities on branding, and we’ll link in with food fairs, farmers’ markets and other events.”

Jessica’s appointment is part of a £1.49million European Regional Development Fund programme.

The tourist board is working with Derbyshire County Council, the Peak District National Park Authority and Business Peak District toboost business quality, profitability and performance.

To find out more, call 01246 212924 ext. 2008 or write to jessica.grocutt@marketingpdd.com.