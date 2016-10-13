TRAFFIC NEWS: Derbyshire roadworks for the week ahead

Here’s a list of roadworks taking place on Derbyshire’s roads in the week ahead.
NEW WORKS
Bentland Lane, Kirk Ireton: water main renewal, October 14 to November 11; diversion via Moor Lane.
Eureka Road, Medway: carriageway repairs, October 14 to November 4; diversion via A511 Burton Road.
Matlock Road, Belper: bridge repairs, October 15-16; diversion will be in place.
Mill Road, Eckington: water pipe renewal, October 16; diversion via High Street.
Conksbury Lane: telecomms cabling works, October 17-18; diversion via Back Lane.
Wyaston Road, Yeaveley: carriageway patching and drainage works, October 17-19; diversion via A515.
Pack Horse Road, Melbourne: gas connection works, October 17-20; diversion via Station Road.
Quarry Road, Somercotes: new gas connection, October 17-20; emergency access only.
Nottingham Road, Ripley: carriageway resurfacing, October 17-28; one-way order suspended, diversion via A610, 6.30pm to midnight.
Church Street, Ripley: carriageway resurfacing, 6.30pm to midnight, October 17-28; diversion via A610.
Moseley Street and Wall Street, Ripley: carriageway resurfacing, 6.30pm to midnight, October 17-28; access via Wood Street.
Booth Street, Ripley: carriageway resurfacing, 6.30pm to midnight, October 17-28; diversion via Greaves Street.
New Street, South Normanton: electricity substation upgrade, October 17 to November 11; emergency access only.
Foljambe Road, Chesterfield: telecomms installation, October 17 to November 11; diversion via Clarence Road.
Milton Street, Cotmanhay: new gas connection, October 18-21; diversion via Ash Street.
Hall Lane, Litton: water main repairs, October 19-21; diversion via Bottomhill Road.
Unnamed Road, Chinley: new gas connection, October 19 to November 15; diversion via A624.
Matlock Road, Belper: bridge repairs, 6pm to 6am, October 22-23; diversion will be in place.
Back Street, Castleton: water main renewal, October 22-30; diversion via Market Place.
Gloucester Avenue, Newbold: water main replacement, October 22-30; diversion via Lucas Road.
WORKS ENDING
Lime Tree Road, Matlock: carriageway resurfacing ends October 14; normal routes resume.
Oxcroft Way, Barlborough: surface dressing ends October 14; normal routes resume.
Whittle Road, New Mills: new water connection ends October 14; normal routes resume.
A617, Hasland bypass westbound: carriageway patching, 7pm to 6am, until October 21; diversion will be in place.
Chesterfield Road, Barlborough: carriageway resurfacing until October 21; diversion via A616.
Chapel Brow, Charlesworth: carriageway works until October 21; diversion via A626.
Blind Lane, Kirk Ireton: water main renewal until October 21; diversion via Benthead Lane.
Unnamed Road, Scarcliffe: sewer installation, until October 2l, diversion via Mansfield Road.
Hollowgate, Froggatt: water main renewal until October 21; diversion via Moorlands Lane, A625.
ONGOING WORKS
Derbyshire Level, Glossop: electrical works until October 24; diversion via A624, A57.
Moorlands Lane, Froggatt: water main renewal until October 28; diversion via A625.
Town Street, Holbrook: water main renewal until October 28; diversion via temporary traffic lights on Church Street.
Mount Pleasant Road, Repton: road widening works until November 2; dibersion via Main Street.
Joan Lane, Bamford: water main renewal until November 4; diversion via A6013.
Unnamed Road (Breck End), Chinley: gas main replacement, until November 4; diversion via Wash.
Morton Road and Padley Wood Lane, Pilsley, Clay Cross: electric cable installation and site access until November 8; 30mph speed limit in place.
Parsons Lane, Hope: water main works until November 29; diversion via A6187.
Slip Road, Mickleover: roundabout construction via December 2; diversion via A516.
Rykneld Road, Littleover: junction development until December 21; 40mph restriction in place.
Camphill Lane, Great Hucklow: public safety closure until December 24; diversion via B6001/Edge Road.
Breach Road, Marlpool: sewer connection works until January 27, 2017; diversion via Church Street.
Awsworth Road, Ilkeston: rail bridge construction until March 10, 2017; diversion will be in place.
Snake Road, Bamford: 30mph restrictions due to landslip, until June 27, 2017.
UPCOMING WORKS
Hollins, Main Road, Old Brampton: carriageway resurfacing, October 24; diversion via A619.
The Green, Swanwick: rebuilding hydrant chamber, October 24-25; diversion via Derby Road.
Litton Dale, Litton: new water connection, 8am to 5.30pm, October 24-27; diversion via Church Lane.
Lumsdale, Matlock: new gas connection, October 24-27; diversion via A615.
Starkholmes Road, Starkholmes: new gas connection, October 24-27; diversion via A615.
Bolsover Road, Mastin Moor: carriageway resurfacing, October 24-28; diversion via A619.
The Lodge, Tideswell: water main renewal, October 24 to November 4; diversion via Litton Dale.
Northwood Lane, Darley Dale: water main renewal, October 24 to November 17; diversion via A6.
Hope Road, Edale: water main renewal, October 24 to December 15; diversion via A6187.
Church Street, Tansley: water main connection, October 24 to December 23; diversion will be in place.
Handley Road, New Whittington: carriageway patching, October 25-26; diversion via Stone Lane.
Green Lane, Belper: new gas connection, October 25-28; diversions will be in place.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.