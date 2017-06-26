Emergency closure of busy Derbyshire road

A section of a busy Derbyshire road is closed for two weeks for emergency work.

The A5012 Via Gellia road is closed between the Ryder Point junction and Grangemill crossroads while work to remove fallen rocks and make others safe is carried out.

Work had been planned for August to carry out necessary clearance and repairs to bordering rock faces, but recent falls mean it needs completing immediately.

Fallen rocks will be removed, with remaining rocks bolted or netted to prevent further falls.

Diversionary routes are in place via the A6, A5270, and the A515.