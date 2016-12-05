MP welcomes plan to spend £1.7m on Derbyshire potholes

Mid Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham has welcomed the Government’s announcement that it will invest £3billion in road improvements, giving a boost to motorists across the UK.

Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling outlined the plans in Parliament on Wednesday, November 28.

Pauline said: “This investment is great news for families and businesses in Mid Derbyshire who rely on our roads to get around.

“Taken together, these measures will help to build a stronger local economy by linking people with jobs and businesses with customers.”

The Government are allocating more than £8million to the East Midlands to fix around 152,000 potholes in 2017/18, or protect roads from damage.

Of that allocation, some £1,628,000 will be spent on fixing 30,700 potholes in Derbyshire.

Pauline added: “This will be welcome news for motorists, many of whom have expressed frustration to me about the state of our roads. I’m encouraging Derbyshire County Council to make full use of their allocation.”

Also announced was a £1billion package of works to ease congestion nationwide.