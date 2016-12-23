TRAVEL: Changes to public transport timetables in Derbyshire over Christmas

Companies operating public transport across the area will be making change to their timetables over the festive period.

Here’s all the details you’ll need.

Stagecoach Chesterfield

All bus services will run as normal up to and including Friday 23 December.

On Christmas Eve, Saturday 24 December, a Saturday service will operate until 7pm.

No buses will operate on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

A Sunday service will operate on Tuesday December 27, while a Saturday service will operate on Wednesday 28, Thursday 29 and Friday 30 December.

On New Year’s Eve, Saturday 31 December, a Saturday service will operate until 7pm.

On New Year’s Day, Sunday 1 January, no buses will operate.

Finally, on Monday 2 January, there will be a Sunday service.

Normal service will resume on Tuesday 3 January.

Details of last bus times on Christmas Eve and New Years Eve are on the Stagecoach website.

East Midlands Trains

The majority of services will run as normal on Friday December 23 but services will stop running earlier than normal on Christmas Eve. No services will operate on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

Last trains on Christmas Eve:

• From London St Pancras to Derby: Departs 19.58 calling at Leicester 21.03 and Derby 21.31.

• From London St Pancras to Sheffield: Departs 18.26 Leicester 19.30, Loughborough 19.40, East Midlands Parkway 19.48, Long Eaton 1952, Derby 20.05, Chesterfield 20.05 and arrives in Sheffield at 20.41

• From London St Pancras to Nottingham: Departs 1929, Luton Airport Parkway 19.49, Bedford 20.04, Wellingborough 20.17, Kettering 20.23, Market Harborough 20.34, Leicester 20.48, Loughborough 20.58, Beeston 21.09 and arrives in Nottingham at 21.18.

• From Sheffield to St Pancras: Departs 17.49, Chesterfield 18.01, Derby 18.21, Long Eaton 18.30, East Midlands Parkway18.35, Loughborough 18.42, Leicester 18.53 and arrives in St Pancras at 20.00.

• From Nottingham to St Pancras: Departs 1805, calling at Beeston 18.11, Loughborough 18.21, Leicester 18.32, Market Harborough 18.46, Kettering 18.56, Wellingborough 19.03, Bedford 19.17, Luton Airport Parkway19.32 and arrives into London St Pancras at 19.56.

High Peak Buses

A normal service will operate on Saturday December 24 with early finishes on the 185/186, 199 and TP service.

There will be no service on Christmas Day or Boxing Day.

A Sunday service will operate on Tuesday December 27.

On December 28, 29 and 30, a Saturday service will operate on all services apart from the 392/393 (Macclesfield/Stockport) which will be running as a weekday service.

A Saturday service will operate on December 31 with early finishes on the 185/186, 199 and TP service.

There will be no services on January 1 and a Sunday service will operate on January 2.

For full details, see www.highpeakbuses.com.

Trent Barton

Christmas Eve - a normal Saturday service will be operating with the last buses around 6pm

Christmas Day - no service

Boxing Day - normal Sunday service with no service on 20, amberline and connect; skylink Nottingham will commence at 4.30am from Nottingham, 5.07am from Coalville and 5.40am from East Midlands Airport; indigo will commence at 5.10am from Nottingham and 5.55am from Long Eaton; pronto will run hourly from Mansfield - Nottingham during the day.

Tuesday December 27 - Sunday service

Wednesday December 28 and Thursday December 29 - a Saturday service will run on all services with no night buses

Friday December 30 - normal Saturday service including nightbuses

New Year’s Eve Saturday December 31 - normal Saturday service with last buses around 8pm. There will also be nightbuses. See www.trentbarton.co.uk for the full details.

New Year’s Day - no service

January 2 - Sunday service

Arriva

Christmas Eve - Saturday service with last buses around 6.30pm

Christmas Day - no service

Boxing Day - special Sunday service - see the website for details

December 27 - Sunday service

December 28, 29 and 30 - Saturday service

New Year’s Eve December 31 - Saturday service with last buses at around 6.30pm

New Year’s Day January 1 - no service

January 2 - Sunday service

See https://www.arrivabus.co.uk/midlands/floating/christmas-and-new-year-bus-services-2016-2017/ for more information.

Your Bus

There will be no services on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day. For details of other times, see http://www.catchyourbus.co.uk/news/yourbusnewschria.html.

TM Travel

Christmas Eve - a Saturday service will operate until around 7pm/8pm

Christmas Day - no services

Boxing Day - special service, TM Travel will operate service 30 to a special hourly timetable between approximately 8am to 5pm.

December 27 - a Sunday service will operate

December 28, 29 and 30 - a Saturday service will operate. In addition, a Sunday service will be in operation on service 294.

New Year’s Eve December 31 - a Saturday service will operate until around 7pm/8pm

New Year’s Day January 1 - TM Travel will not be operating any services

January 2 - a Sunday service will operate.

Northern Rail

Christmas Eve - service will start to wind down after 6pm with very few trains running after 9pm

Christmas Day and Boxing Day - there will be no services

A normal service will resume on December 27, except for a few very early morning services.

New Year’s Eve will again see services start to wind down after 6pm with very few trains running after 9pm.

New Year’s Day - services will start a little later than normal.

Normal service will resume on January 2.

For all the details, see www.northernrailway.co.uk.