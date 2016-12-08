Troubled son stole PS4 from dad to buy drugs

A troubled son stole his dad’s Playstation 4 console, controller and games to pay for food and drugs.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, December 7, how Conor William Cronin, 20, of Hollin Close, at Dunston, Chesterfield, was exposed after his father Allan Cronin had been told that his son had been seen trying to sell the goods on.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The father explained that his son had not been living with family because of previous problems with him stealing from them.

“He added that he had tried to overlook these problems in the past but he had become tired of this and he was no longer living at the family home.

“However, the defendant stayed overnight at his father’s address on November 10 and November 11 and his father went to a William Hill bookmaker’s and was told by a member of staff his son had been trying to sell a PS4.

“When the complainant returned home he discovered his PS4, a controller and three games were gone and when enquiries were made he found his son had sold them on.”

Mrs Haslam added that the defendant had sold the goods on to a games shop and they were recovered.

The complainant talked to his son about the theft, according to Mr Shaw, and the defendant accepted he had stolen the goods and had sold them for food and drugs.

Conor Cronin accepted and admitted to police what he had done and expressed remorse for the offences.

He pleaded guilty to the two thefts.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Conor Cronin has had a difficult up-bringing and he became dependent on drugs including cannabis, legal highs and cocaine.

Mr Brint added that despite efforts to rebuild a relationship with his father, the defendant was reintroduced to friends who were still using drugs and his addiction took a hold again.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a pre-sentence report before sentencing on December 14.