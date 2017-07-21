Troubled thief turned to stealing after traumatic relationship

A troubled thief who has suffered mental health issues after a difficult relationship revealed she does not know why she stole good from a Boots store.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 18 how Manori Nelka Reece, 48, of Carpenter Avenue, Mastin Moor, stole items including makeup from the Boots store, at Low Pavement, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Gillian Foxcroft said: “She was in Chesterfield with her teenage daughter in Boots and she took cosmetics and candles and put them in a carrier bag and did not offer any payment and she was caught red-handed as she left the store.”

Ms Foxcroft added that Reece could not explain why she had stolen the goods but claimed she had suffered a nervous breakdown after being in a very difficult relationship.

Reece, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to stealing the goods after the incident on July 1.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said her first time before the courts was in 2015 and unusually for someone involved in shop thefts she has no issues with drugs or alcohol.

But he added she had been subject to a lengthy arranged marriage with a man who has since died but she had suffered “significant trauma” from the relationship.

Mr Strelley said she has been dealing with the aftermath of that relationship and she is known to the mental health services.

Magistrates fined Reece £40 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.