Two bomb blasts kill 29 people

Shocking reports are coming in that there have been two suspected terrorist explosions near a football stadium in Turkey’s biggest city, Istanbul, which have killed 29 people.

The blasts happened a couple of hours after a match between Besiktas and Bursaspor, at Besiktas’ home stadium on Saturday evening, December 10.

They included a car bombing and a suicide bombing believed to be aimed at police, officials have revealed.

A further 166 people have been reported as injured and ten people have been arrested.

No group has yet claimed responsibility but experts believe previous bombings in Turkey this year have been carried out by Kurdish militants and so-called Islamic State.

Turkey has begun a day of national mourning.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: “A terrorist attack has been carried out against our security forces and our citizens.

“It has been understood that the explosions after the Besiktas-Bursaspor football game aimed to maximise casualties. As a result of these attacks unfortunately we have martyrs and wounded.”

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the blast at the stadium is thought to have been a car bomb and the second blast at nearby Macka Park is believed to have been a suicide bomb.

