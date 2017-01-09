Two Derbyshire pubs placed on the market

Two Derbyshire village pubs have been put on the market through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

The Wheel Inn at Holbrook and The Hunters Arms at Kilburn are up for grabs as the current owners, Mark and Paula Showers are selling in order to relocate for personal reasons.

The Wheel Inn in Holbrook

The Wheel is primarily an ale house with potential for a new operator to develop a food offering using the Mediterranean-style terrace which could host a pizza oven or barbecue area.

There is also the possibility of installing a micro brewery.

A few miles away, The Hunters Arms has been in the current owners’ hands for seven years.

Known for serving a wide range of ciders, the pub has won various awards including Amber Valley CAMRA’s Pub of the Year in both 2011 and 2012.

Gavin Webb, Business Agent at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “These are two fantastic village pubs with lots of potential.

“They would each be ideal for first-time publicans who want to enter the market, or to be purchased as a pair to provide an experienced operator with an exciting project.

“Good quality freehold pubs in Derbyshire rarely come to the market so this provides a great opportunity for the potential new owners to provide something different to the local area.”