Two violent women floored a man in the street after a night-out

Two violent women have been spared from prison after they assaulted and twice floored a man during a nasty street attack following a night-out.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, October 5, how Shauna Squires and Hayley Brusby, both aged 25, assaulted Jason Tighe on Cavendish Street, Chesterfield, after they had all been drinking together at The Blue Bell pub.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Tighe and his partner were walking down Cavendish Street and there was a shout and Squires ran up to him and punched him in the face and he said he was kicked.”

CCTV coverage of the attack showed Squires punching Mr Tighe from behind and as he fell to the ground Squires kicked out at him and after the complainant got up he was hit to the head again by Brusby.

Squires, of Mound Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield, told police she could not remember much of the evening because she had been heavily drunk.

Brusby, of Wellington Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield, claimed Mr Tighe had been giving her dirty looks and winding her up and this had led to an argument and they had wanted Mr Tighe removing from the pub.

Squires, who has no previous convictions, and Brusby, who is still subject to a conditional discharge for being drunk and disorderly, both pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Tighe after the incident on September 15.

Defence solicitor Bertie Mather said the defendants had been part of a group in the Blue Bell with Mr Tighe and his partner and Brusby claimed Mr Tighe had kept drinking Brusby’s lager and comparing his new partner to her.

Mr Mather explained that Brusby is Mr Tighe’s former partner and she had found his behaviour offensive and Squires attempted to get Tighe removed from the pub but security staff asked them all to leave.

An argument continued outside, according to Mr Mather who claimed a witness had said the complainant tried to hit Squires and that the complainant had spat at her.

However, Mrs Allsop argued that it is not accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service that Squires was spat at and no witnesses have been made available to establish any further claims.

Mr Mather added that Squires was upset and drunk and she lost control and struck Mr Tighe the number of times alleged.

During the incident Squires also fell to the ground, according to Mr Mather, and Brusby thought her friend had been knocked down so she struck the complainant with the open palm of a hand knocking him to the ground again.

Mr Mather added that jobless Brusby has a heart condition and has been left fearful at the prospect of going to prison.

Magistrates sentenced Squires to eight weeks of custody suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She was also ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Brusby was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a six-week curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

She must also pay £60 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.