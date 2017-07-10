Two women have been fined after a serious car crash

Two irresponsible women have been dealt with for driving offences after the car they were travelling in overturned during a crash.

Nicola Widdowson, 30, allowed her friend Shanice Bonser, 24, to drive her Suzuki Ignis when Bonser did not have a full licence or insurance and she lost control and crashed, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the hearing on July 6: “Police attended a one vehicle accident at 2.30am, on April 3, and the vehicle involved was overturned in the middle of Chesterfield Road, at Middlecroft, and belonged to Widdowson.

“Widdowson was a passenger at the time and the vehicle was being driven by Bonser.”

Mrs Allsop added that Widdowson had to be taken to hospital and underwent treatment for three days before she was discharged.

Bonser told police they had gone out because they had run out of drink and Widdowson had been driving but she allowed Bonser to drive and they picked up a third person.

Mrs Allsop added: “Bonser said she was distracted, clipped a kerb and went up an embankment and the vehicle went over onto its roof.”

Widdowson, of St Augustine’s Road, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to permitting Bonser to drive otherwise than in accordance with a licence. She also admitted using a vehicle without insurance.

Bonser, of Devizes Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

Defence solicitor Chris Perry said: “They both involved themselves in a thoroughly bad decision that could have been more ill-fated than it was.”

He added that Bonser has been profoundly affected by the collision and she is determined to be a responsible road-user in the future.

Mr Perry also explained that Widdowson, who suffered a bleed-on-the-brain and memory loss, has only been driving a few months and understands that as a new driver her licence will be revoked.

Magistrates fined Bonser £200 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Widdowson received a £284 fine and was ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Her driving record was also endorsed with six points.