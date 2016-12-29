Urban orienteering comes to Belper

Belper will see in 2017 with a brand new family fitness event in the town.

Derwent Valley Orienteers has organised an urban orienteering event which features seven different courses for all abilities.

The event takes place on Bank Holiday Monday (January 2), with registration at No 28, Belper Market Place - from 10am for an 11am start.

Organisers say folk can run, jog or walk and the event is perfect for families.

It costs £3.50 to do the beginners’ course, plus £1 to hire an electronic timing chip.

For more information visit www.derwentvalleyorienteers.org.uk or email sal.chaffey@gmail.com.