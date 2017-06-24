VIDEO: Christian Reilly sends up rock bands in comedy show

Funny guy Christian Reilly will give Derbyshire comedy fans a sneak preview of his upcoming Edinburgh Festival show.

He headlines the monthly Spotlight Comedy Club at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on June 29.

Christian uses his improvisations, sharp wit, youthful energy, guitar skills and vocal mimicry to target histrionic rock bands, musical theatre and morose indie musicians.

In next week’s show, he will preview material from this year’s Edinburgh Festival show which is entitled ‘LOLternative Rock’.

He started out playing guitar and singing for the American comic Rich Hall before becoming a regular on a BBC radio show called That Was Then, This Is Now. Chistian’s solo Edinburgh Festival Show Lost in Music was sold out, critically acclaimed and won the ‘Spirit of The Fringe’ Award. Josh Pugh, current English Comedian of the Year and and Chortle Comedian To Watch 2017. will be support act for the Chesterfield show. He will be previewing material from his Edinburgh Festival show which is entitled A Boy Named Pugh.

Tickets £13.50, £11.50 and £8.50. To book, call 01246 345222 or visit www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk