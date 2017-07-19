VIDEO: Derbyshire villagers celebrate re-opening of pub they saved from destruction

Residents in a Derbyshire village have been celebrating the re-opening of a pub they clubbed together to buy to save it from being destroyed.

More than 200 people in Holbrook raised £275,000 to buy the pub after developers threatened to bulldoze it and replace it with new homes.

Villagers celebrate the re-opening of The Spotted Cow and Spotted Calf cafe in Holbrook. Photo - SWNS.

And on Sunday, the 225 residents who had spent a year fundraising, were celebrating as The Spotted Cow and Spotted Calf Cafe opened for the first time since it closed its doors in 2014.

Last year, its owner applied for planning permission to build houses on the site.

But following a battle from villagers, Amber Valley Borough Council rejected plans to demolish part of the pub to make room for houses.

The building was declared an Asset of Community Value, giving villagers time to put in a bid to buy the premises themselves.

Celebrate the re-opening of The Spotted Cow and Spotted Calf cafe in Holbrook. Photo - SWNS.

A grand total of 225 investors joined forces to buy the building and a car park for £275,000.

Stephanie Limb, 35, secretary of the Holbrook Community Society which was behind the campaign to save the pub, said: "We've bought and lovingly refurbished the pub, creating the addition of a beautiful café and tea rooms, The Spotted Calf.

"We have employed four members of staff to run the café and we have a rota of volunteers who will help run it from 9am to 5pm seven days a week.

"There will be, most importantly, bacon sandwiches. We did a bit of research and we found out that this was a must with residents."

The pub had been closed since 2014. Photo - SWNS.

The café will use local suppliers, including Bluebells ice cream from Spondon, baked goods from The Loaf in Crich, Emma's cakes from Ripley and Peak Bean coffee ground in Derbyshire.

Stephanie added: "We want to be ethical and local and all profits will be re-invested, as well as being fed back to our investors as dividends.

"There's been blood, sweat and beers but we're ready to open on time and on track.

"As soon as the initial works were done inside to make it safe, we hosted lots of working parties to clean, clear, paint and polish ready to reopen.

"We are really excited and grateful for the support of The Plunkett Foundation, Crowdfunder and the local media.

"We want The Spotted Cow to really put our village on the map and bring visitors to explore our part of Derbyshire - helping the whole of the local economy.

"We want to thank everyone - all of our residents and volunteers who have given their time and passion to create this."

Behind the bar at the pub is a husband-and-wife team, aptly named Paul and Cheryl Brew.

Paul, 49, said: "Our priority is locally-sourced beer and we are supporting micro-breweries too.

"Our suppliers are the Hairy Brewers here in Holbrook, Dancing Duck in Derby and Burton Bridge amongst others.

"We want to be the hub everyone comes to and my aim will be to greet everyone who comes through the door by their first name in due course.

"There will be no sticky floors here and standards will be key to keeping our customers.

"We are dog-friendly too with free dog treats at the bar because we want this to be for everyone."

The community has been involved in the whole project every step of the way.

Retired carpenter and joiner Brian Singleton, 67, who lives in the village, said: "I will be here on Sunday lunchtimes because I used to drink here and I have really missed it.

"It is fantastic to enjoy a pint once more and sit on the seats we have put together."