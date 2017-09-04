VIDEO: Duke hails ‘wonderful weekend’ as Chatsworth celebrates annual showcase

The Duke of Devonshire has said the crowds who came to this year’s Chatsworth Country Fair were treated to a ‘wonderful weekend’.

Attractions this year included Cossack warriors on horseback, a world-famous motorcycle display team and the majestic sight of one of the country’s largest balloon lifts.

Reflecting on another successful fair, the Duke of Devonshire said: “It was a wonderful weekend enhanced by beautiful weather on Friday and Saturday.

“There was fantastic entertainment for the many thousands of visitors we have welcomed over the past three days.

“It was particularly poignant watching the White Helmets Motorcycle Display Team.

“They put on a thrilling performance, as always, although it was tinged with sadness knowing it’s the last time they will appear at the Chatsworth Country Fair as they being disbanded later this year.”

Chatsworth Country Fair, the ever popular White Helmets performing for the last time at the show

Also drawing big crowds were celebrity chefs Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, and a stunning display from the Royal Air Force’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flypast.

The Duke also paid tribute to this year’s Country Fair president, JB Gill, formerly of the chart-topping boy band, JLS.

“We were delighted to have JB as the president,” he said.

“He is a great ambassador for farming and the countryside, and is committed to educating children about the origins of their food.

Chatsworth Country Fair, Bake Off's Paul Hollywood

“This is a subject close to our hearts here at Chatsworth and, of course, at the estate farm shop.”

Plans for next year’s event - which will take place from Friday, August 31 to Sunday, September 2 - are already well underway.