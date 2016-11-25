VIDEO: Hard-hitting film highlights dangers of texting while driving

A Derbyshire film-maker has released a hard-hitting video aimed at highlighting the dangers of texting while driving.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) helped produce the film, called Cadence, which was created by Emmeline Kellie.

WATCH THE VIDEO ON YOUTUBE

Alex Johnson, area manager at DFRS, said: "All too often, our firefighters are called to deal with the aftermath of a road traffic collision where driver distraction has led to devastation.

"Most of us have driven along the roads at some point and seen someone driving while using their phones.

"This is not acceptable and we hope that by assisting in the production of this fantastic film we are able to help raise awareness of the dangers involved with using mobile phones when driving."

Emmeline, who graduated in media production from the University of Derby, added: "I saw a road safety presentation when I was at school and it really struck a chord with me - it's made me conscious of dangerous driving ever since.

"People just don’t realise it only takes one moment to glance at a text and it can all go wrong behind the wheel - and that it only needs to go wrong once."