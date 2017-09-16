VIDEO: Police issue important safety advice after tube attack

British Transport Police have issued important safety advice in the aftermath of yesterday’s terrorist attack in London.

The video, which has been shared by forces up and down the country, contains information about what to do if you see something suspicious.

Yesterday’s attack involved an improvised explosive device which had been left on a tube train in west London.

Fortunately, the device did not explode properly but 29 people were injured and a manhunt is now underway for the attacker.

In the wake of the incident, the terror threat level in the UK was raised to critical, meaning an attack is thought to be imminent.

If you think you have seen something suspicious, you can report them by calling 0800 789 321 or by clicking here.