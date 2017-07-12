VIDEO: The devastating crash footage police want drivers using their phone at the wheel to see

Police are urging drivers who continue to use their phones at the wheel to watch this devastating crash footage.

Warning: The video shows distressing video crash footage

The video shows 30-year-old Tomasz Kroker from Andover, Hampshire, smashing into a row of parked cars while scrolling through his phone on the motorway.

Tracy Houghton, 45, was killed in the crash along with her sons Ethan, 13, and Joshua, 11, and her partner's daughter Aimee Goldsmith, 11.

Kroker had been changing the music on his phone when he ploughed into the car with a court hearing back in October that he had barely looked at the road for almost a kilometre.

Despite the crash occurring on August 10 last year, Surrey Police have this month decided to show the harrowing footage to another lorry driver.

Tomasz Kroker. Photo- Thames Valley Police.

Surrey Road Police Unit tweeted on July 3 to reveal that they had stopped the driver of a 26 tonne lorry after he was caught texting with both hands.

The driver received six points, a £200 fine and the "hard hitting video" showing the cab video footage of the A34 fatal collision.

Thames Valley Police released the distressing footage after the crash in a bid to stop drivers using their phones at the wheel.

They said they had worked with the family to produce the video clip to "highlight the potentially catastrophic consequences of using a mobile phone whilst driving."

Josh and Ethan Houghton. Photo - Thames Valley Police.

In October 2016, Kroker was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment at Reading Crown Court for each count of death by dangerous driving and four years' imprisonment for causing serious injury by dangerous driving. All of the sentences will run concurrently. He was also disqualified from driving for seven years.

Video courtesy of Thames Valley Police.





Tracy Houghton. Photo- Thames Valley Police.