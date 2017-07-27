Search

Volunteers transform station into Mediterranean garden

Volunteers from Derwent Valley Line Community Rail Partnership, Duffield Parish Council and East Midlands Trains led the project.
Volunteers have decked out Duffield station for the summer after installing a new Mediterranean garden area.

More than 300 colourful shrubs and herbs and 150 bags of compost and woodchip were added to new platform planters on a day of community action.

They were supported by Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, Friends of the Derwent Valley Line and Network Rail.

East Midlands Trains’ managing director said: “This is a fantastic improvement, which has completely transformed an untidy disused platform area into something that passengers can admire.

“I know how much hard work has gone into it and I would like to thank all those involved.”

Other parts of the station were also given a facelift during the day.

Mediterranean plants were picked for the shallow soil.

