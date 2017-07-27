Volunteers transform station into Mediterranean garden

Volunteers have decked out Duffield station for the summer after installing a new Mediterranean garden area.
More than 300 colourful shrubs and herbs and 150 bags of compost and woodchip were added to new platform planters on a day of community action.
East Midlands Trains’ managing director said: “This is a fantastic improvement, which has completely transformed an untidy disused platform area into something that passengers can admire.
“I know how much hard work has gone into it and I would like to thank all those involved.”
