Volunteers transform station into Mediterranean garden

Volunteers have decked out Duffield station for the summer after installing a new Mediterranean garden area.

More than 300 colourful shrubs and herbs and 150 bags of compost and woodchip were added to new platform planters on a day of community action.

They were supported by Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, Friends of the Derwent Valley Line and Network Rail.

East Midlands Trains’ managing director said: “This is a fantastic improvement, which has completely transformed an untidy disused platform area into something that passengers can admire.

“I know how much hard work has gone into it and I would like to thank all those involved.”

Other parts of the station were also given a facelift during the day.