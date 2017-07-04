WANTED: Offender escapes from Derbyshire's open prison

An offender has absconded from Derbyshire's open prison.

George John McHugh escaped from HMP Sudbury this morning.

At Chester Crown Court on March 31, the 49-year-old was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for fraud and failing to surrender.

His home address is in Castle Derg, County Tyrone, but he has lived in Anfield, Liverpool.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Derbyshire police on 101 or 0345 123 3333 if dialling from outside the county. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.