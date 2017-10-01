Warning as scammers target fraud victims again

Victims of fraud have been targeted again by conmen sending out letters offering refunds but actually trying to scam them out of more money.

The latest warning from Action Fraud is now advising people not to be duped by the somewhat credible looking letters promising a refund to money previously stolen.

The letters which use the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau branding and the name of the City of London Police’s Commissioner appear to look legitimate, however, scammers are using this tactic to gather personal banking details and commit fraud.

City of London Police’s Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fyfe said: “This fraudulent letter is clearly not something that the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau would send to the public. It takes advantage of people’s’ trust in order to steal money from those who have already fallen victim.

“By using recognised organisations, including the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau’s branding and the City of London Police’s reputation, the fraudsters are attempting to appear credible. If you are unsure about a letter you have received from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, please contact Action Fraud directly before giving away any of your personal details.”

Most notably reports have stated that recipients send their personal details to a South African bank.

Action Fraud has said that anyone receiving any unexpected letters from people or companies to end all contact immediately should they request bank details or money.