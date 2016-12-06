WATCH: Female driver films video proving women can parallel park

A female driver fed up with jibes about the way women park has filmed a tongue-in-cheek video in response.

Anna Draper, 51, became so annoyed at men stopping to watch her park her car in impossibly narrow gaps that she decided to come up with a how-to video to pass on her advice.

The newspaper photographer, who has been driving for 34 years, has even received a round of applause from a group of men after one particularly impressive display of parking. Her 3.30-minute parking video has now been watched and shared hundreds of times, since she posted it online on Sunday.